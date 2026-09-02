Primer mensaje de John Ternus a los empleados de Apple

Aunque está dirigida a los empleados de Apple, ya sabemos cómo está en estos momentos la privacidad, así que habría que añadir al titular… y para el resto del mundo.

En fin, que todo son palabras bonitas:

Team,

Today, on my first day as CEO, I just wanted to send a quick note to thank everyone for the warm wishes. I also want to extend my deep appreciation to Tim for sharing so much of his knowledge and experience during this transition, and more importantly, for everything he contributed to Apple over the years. We’re so lucky to have had a CEO who led with his values and with such decency and humanity. We are all better for it, and I’m so grateful he’ll be our executive chairman.

I’m honored to be stepping into this role at what is truly the greatest company in the world, and I am so excited about everything we have in store. We have a huge launch next week that’s going to be phenomenal. Thanks for everything you’ve all done to make it possible.

I’m just as excited about what lies beyond that, including the incredible products already in the works and the ones we haven’t even imagined yet that we’ll dream up and create together. There’s no team in the world I’d rather build the future with.

More to come. In the meantime, thanks for your excellent work!

John

Y en español:

Equipo,

Hoy, en mi primer día como CEO, solo quería enviar una nota rápida para agradecer a todos por los cálidos deseos. También quiero expresar mi profundo agradecimiento a Tim por compartir tanto de sus conocimientos y experiencia durante esta transición y, lo que es más importante, por todo lo que ha contribuido a Apple a lo largo de los años. Somos muy afortunados de haber tenido un CEO que lideró con sus valores y con tanta decencia y humanidad. Todos somos mejores por ello, y estoy muy agradecido de que sea nuestro presidente ejecutivo.

Me siento honrado de asumir este puesto en lo que es realmente la mejor empresa del mundo, y estoy muy emocionado por todo lo que tenemos reservado. Tenemos un gran lanzamiento la próxima semana que va a ser fenomenal. Gracias por todo lo que han hecho para hacerlo posible.

Estoy igual de emocionado por lo que hay más allá de eso, incluidos los increíbles productos que ya están en proceso y los que ni siquiera hemos imaginado todavía que soñaremos y crearemos juntos. No hay ningún equipo en el mundo con el que prefiera construir el futuro.

Más por venir. Mientras tanto, ¡gracias por tu excelente trabajo!

John Lackland