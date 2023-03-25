© Copyright 2020 Faq-mac.
Podcast

Un teclado, trucos de Mail … y Pepescudo

25 marzo, 20231 Minutos de lectura
El recurso, el mejor podcast sobre innovación y educación

Hoy Juan y Alf se reúnen para hablar de la increíble pericia necesaria para encender y apagar un teclado, un surtido de trucos de Mail para ser más productivos y las conclusiones sobre Pepescudo después de lo que Víctor Salgado dijo en el podcast anterior.

Alf

Propietario de www.faq-mac.com.

