Podcast

Albert Lozano (P. IV): Así llegó internet a España

23 diciembre, 20221 Minutos de lectura

Hoy nos reunimos de nuevo con Albert Lozano, en este cuarto episodio, para hablar de como llegó internet a España, de cómo se formaron los primeros proveedores de internet (una pista, los montó él) y de como evolucionó esta tecnología hasta llegar al punto en el que está ahora.

Tampoco nos podemos resistir y miramos hacia el futuro y qué nos depara.

Imágenes cedidas por Albert Lozano

Primer-BBS-Mac-Espana-MacHelp-Kuartango.jpg
El primer BBS de Mac en España, MacHelp. En Zuhatzu-Kuartango. Con usuarios del BBS de la Universidad de Zaragoza, destripamos el primer virus que hubo en Mac, el nVir
Servicom en las revistas y diagrama de la red OneNet
Folleto explicativo de Servicom (nótese el uso de la tipografía Chicago, tan característica del Macintosh)

Stand Seker BBS Sonimag 1996, Albert Lozano de charla con Alvaro Ibáñez (aka Alvy)

socios-amigos-Seker-Macworld-Expo-1997-San-Francisco.jpg
Socios y amigos de Seker, Macworld Expo 1997 San Francisco

