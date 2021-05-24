Apple, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch. Tutoriales, Soporte, Noticias, Revisiones Apple, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch. Tutoriales, Soporte, Noticias, Revisiones
© Copyright 2020 Faq-mac.

Entrevist A Tim Cook en Squire

24 mayo, 20211 Minutos de lectura426 0

Aunque probablemente a los que seguimos habitualmente la actualidad de Apple no nos va aportar grandes novedades, siempre es interesante ver una entrevista en un medio no norteamericano.

Si quieres leerla, haz clic aquí

Artículo anterior Artículo: Sonido espacial y Dolby Atmos

Deja una respuesta

Artículos relacionados

Apple habla sobre el iPad Pro M1, incluyendo por qué el modelo de 11 pulgadas no tiene pantalla XDR

24 mayo, 2021

Apple TV no está pensado para competir con la Xbox o la PlayStation

21 mayo, 2021

Microsoft abandona la tipografía Calibri

19 mayo, 2021

Jony Ive habla en la ceremonia de graduación 2021 de la Escuela de Artes de California

14 mayo, 2021