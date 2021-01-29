Apple versus Facebook: la guerra por la privacidad

Ya el año pasado anticipábamos que uno de los temas calientes de este año, además de os nuevos productos que Apple pueda lanzar, iba a ser la guerra por la privacidad de los usuarios, que necesariamente va a afectar a negocios basados en el tráfico de datos personales como es, fundamentalmente, Facebook y, en buena medida, Google (aunque se ha mantenido silencioso).

Apenas está terminando enero y Facebook y Apple ya han puesto las cartas sobre la mesa, preparados para jugar la partida hasta las últimas consecuencias. A priori, uno diría que la posición débil la tiene Facebook, ya que defiende que se tiene que permitir a los anunciantes recoger datos de los usuarios sin que estos lo sepan, mientras que Apple sostiene que hay que preguntar a los usuarios si quieren otorgar ese permiso.

Como hemos dicho en anteriores ocasiones, para Facebook rastrear lo datos de los usuarios para poder vender anuncios es un derecho, mientras que para Apple es un privilegio que el usuario debería poder dar o retirar en cualquier momento.

Así planteado, las posturas son completamente antagónicas y ninguna de las dos empresas está dispuesta a hacer concesiones, así que esta es la estrategia que están planteando:

Los ataques de Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg, que ya el año pasado compró paginas completas en los periódicos para intentar crear una idea en la opinión pública de que ellos eran los buenos, sostiene que a quien perjudica esta política de privacidad que Apple quiere instaurar es a los negocios pequeños y medianos, que dependen de los anuncios de Facebook para poder vender. Esta estrategia, supuestamente, ha encontrado oposición incluso dentro del propio Facebook, con trabajadores expresando su opinión de que no resultaba creíble.

En este 2021, durante la presentación de los resultados económicos del primer trimestre, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO de Facebook, ha dicho que los cambios de política de privacidad que ha instaurado Apple son en su propio beneficio y anticompetitivos.

Como ha publicado The Washington Post, Zuckerberg asegura que Apple está cambiando su política de privacidad no para ayudar a la gente, sino para favorecer sus propios intereses.

“Apple tiene todo lo necesario para utilizar su plataforma dominante para interferir en cómo nuestra app y otras apps funcionan” ha dicho Zuckerberg. “Dicen que lo hacen para proteger a la gente, pero el movimiento claramente sigue sus intereses competitivos”.

Zuckerberg asegura que Facebook ve en Apple a uno de sus principales competidores, asegurando que los cambios en privacidad ayudarán a servicios como iMessage (Mensajes) y FaceTime, que compiten (especialmente en Estados Unidos, donde el iPhone tiene una cuota de mercado mayoritaria) con Facebook Messenger y WhatsApp.

“iMessage es un eje fundamental de su ecosistema” dice Zuckerberg. “Viene preinstalado en todo iPhone y lo favorecen con APIs privadas y permisos, por lo que iMessage es el servicio de mensajería más utilizado en los Estados Unidos”.

Facebook preparara una demanda antimonopolio contra Apple por su forma “injusta” de abordar la privacidad y las aplicaciones que instala por omisión.

Según The Information, Facebook está preparando una demanda contra Apple por comportamiento anticompetitivo, especialmente la política de Transparencia de las Apps e iMessage (Mensajes).

La demanda afirmaría que Apple ha abusado de su poder en la industria de los teléfonos inteligentes al instaurar reglas en la App Store que la propia Apple no tiene que seguir. A este respecto, el caso se basaría en reglas como el requisito de que los desarrolladores utilicen el propio sistema de pago de Apple, haciendo que sea más difícil competir en áreas como juegos, mensajería y comercio electrónico.

La nueva funcionalidad de iOS 14 “Transparencia en el seguimiento de las apps”, que permite a los usuarios decidir que no quieren que registren su actividad mediante un cuadro de diálogo en la pantalla, es la pieza central en el caso de Facebook. La empresa de Zuckerberg alega que es injusta porque esa pregunta no aparece en las apps de Apple, ofreciendo una ventaja competitiva. Sin embargo, las apps de Apple no registran los movimientos de los usuarios ni comparten datos con objetivo comercial, así que el fundamento de la demanda parece un tanto desconcertante, más allá de aumentar el ruido y la confusión, en la línea de las demandas de Fortnite).

Además de la funcionalidad de la “Transparencia en el seguimiento de las apps”, se espera que Facebook se centre en la negativa de Apple a permitir que otras aplicaciones de mensajería se instalen por omisión en iPhone e iPad. La empresa estuvo presionando el pasado septiembre a Apple para que permitiera a los usuarios escoger la app Messenger de Facebook como la aplicación de mensajería por omisión en vez de Mensajes, y ahora asegura que Apple no permite que otras apps de mensajería se fijen como aplicación por omisión en un intento de que la gente no cambie a aplicaciones de la competencia.

Los ataques de Apple

Por su parte Apple sigue fiel a su estrategia de postura pasiva-agresiva, en la que se “limita” a seguir con sus planes y sólo habla cuando le piden explicaciones. Eso sí, cuando lo hace, no tiene problemas en verbalizar su punto de vista sin timidez ni adornos.

La política de privacidad “Transparencia en el seguimiento de las apps” iba a haber entrado en vigor el pasado Septiembre, pero Apple decidió retrasarla unos meses para dar a los desarrolladores (especialmente Facebook) más tiempo para ofrecer a los desarrolladores más tiempo para preparar los cambios en las apps.

Con este cambio, todos los desarrolladores de iPhone, iPad y Apple TV necesitarán conseguir el permiso del usuario para registrar su actividad en otras apps y páginas web y acceder al identificador publicitario aleatorio del dispositivo, conocido como el Identificador para Anunciantes (Identifier for Advertisers -IDFA), para poder utilizar anuncios personalizados o para medir la efectividad de sus campañas.

Los usuarios verán un cuadro de diálogo en la pantalla con las opciones de “Permitir seguimiento” (Allow Tracking) o “Pedir a la app que no me siga” (Ask App not to Track) cuando abra apps que deseen registrar su actividad. Hasta ahora los desarrolladores podían haber implementado ese cuadro de diálogo usando el framework “App Tracking Transparency”, pero no era mandatario y pocas lo han hecho.

Google ha anunciado que dejará de recoger los IDFAs en sus iOS apps que utiliza en la actualidad para dirigir anuncios personalizados, una vez que entre en vigor la nueva política de privacidad de Apple, por lo que las apps de Google no necesitarán mostrar el cuadro de diálogo solicitando permiso.

Tal ha sido el caso durante la celebración de la 14ª conferencia internacional sobre Ordenadores, Privacidad y Protección de datos (Computers, Privacy, and Data Protection -CPDP) celebrada los pasados 27, 28 y 29 de Enero de 2021, y que contó con una intervención cerrada (no se admitían preguntas) de Tim Cook para presentar la ideología y perspectiva de Apple sobre la privacidad.

En su intervención, Tim Cook no fue tímido en sus afirmaciones, de las cuales os traducimos los pasajes más interesantes:

“El hecho es que el ecosistema interconectado de empresas y brokers de datos, de portadores de noticias falsas y comerciantes de la división, de espías y charlatanes que sólo buscan ganar dinero rápido, está más presentes en nuestras vidas de lo que nunca han estado”.

“Como dije en Bruselas hace dos años, es la hora no sólo de una ley de privacidad completa en Estados Unidos sino también de leyes mundiales y acuerdos internacionales que resalten los principios de minimization de datos, conocimiento del usuario, accesibilidad del usuario y seguridad de datos en todo el mundo”.

“Algunos pueden pensar que compartir ese nivel de información puede merecer la pena para tener más anuncios personalizados. Muchos otros, sospecho, puede que no piensen así, como pudimos apreciar cuando incorporamos una funcionalidad similar en Safari limitando los trackers de la web hace varios años.”

“Si un negocio se basa en engañar a los usuarios, en la explotación de los datos, en elecciones que no son elegidas, entonces ese negocio no merece nuestra admiración. Merece una reforma”.

“En una época de desinformación rampante y teorías conspiratorias alimentadas por algoritmos, no podemos desviar la mirada de una teoría que sostiene que toda interacción es una buena interacción -cuando más larga, mejor- todo con el objetivo de recolectar cuantos más datos mejor” dice Cook ” Ya ha pasado el momento de pretender que este enfoque no tiene un coste: de polarización, de pérdida de confianza y, sí, de violencia”.

“Muchos siguen haciendo la pregunta “¿cuánto nos podemos llevar sin que se enteren?” cuando tendrían que estar preguntando, “¿Cuáles son las consecuencias?””.

“¿Cuáles son las consecuencias de priorizar las teorías de conspiración y la incitación a la violencia simplemente por sus altas tasas de interacción?”.

Coincidiendo con la celebración del Día de la privacidad de los datos (28 de Enero) Apple ha lanzado un informe en PDF llamado “A Day in the Life of Your Data” (Un día en la vida de tus datos -sólo en inglés) que explica cómo las empresas registran los datos de los usuarios a través de Apps y páginas web, destaca los principios de privacidad de Apple y ofrece más detalles sobre la “Transparencia de seguimiento de las apps”

Transcripción de la declaración de Tim Cook en la CPDP

(via Macrumors)

Good afternoon.

John, thank you for the generous introduction and for hosting us today.

It’s a privilege to join you — and to learn from this knowledgeable panel — on this fitting occasion of Data Privacy Day.

A little more than two years ago, joined by my good friend, the much-missed Giovanni Buttarelli, and Data Protection regulators from around the world, I spoke in Brussels about the emergence of a data-industrial complex.

At that gathering we asked ourselves: “what kind of world do we want to live in?”

Two years later, we should now take a hard look at how we’ve answered that question.

The fact is that an interconnected ecosystem of companies and data brokers, of purveyors of fake news and peddlers of division, of trackers and hucksters just looking to make a quick buck, is more present in our lives than it has ever been.

And it has never been so clear how it degrades our fundamental right to privacy first, and our social fabric by consequence.

As I’ve said before, “if we accept as normal and unavoidable that everything in our lives can be aggregated and sold, then we lose so much more than data. We lose the freedom to be human.”

And yet this is a hopeful new season. A time of thoughtfulness and reform. And the most concrete progress of all is thanks to many of you.

Proving cynics and doomsayers wrong, the GDPR has provided an important foundation for privacy rights around the world, and its implementation and enforcement must continue.

But we can’t stop there. We must do more. And we’re already seeing hopeful steps forward worldwide, including a successful ballot initiative strengthening consumer protections right here in California.

Together, we must send a universal, humanistic response to those who claim a right to users’ private information about what should not and will not be tolerated.

As I said in Brussels two years ago, it is certainly time, not only for a comprehensive privacy law here in the United States, but also for worldwide laws and new international agreements that enshrine the principles of data minimization, user knowledge, user access and data security across the globe.

At Apple, spurred on by the leadership of many of you in the privacy community, these have been two years of unceasing action.

We have worked to not only deepen our own core privacy principles, but to create ripples of positive change across the industry as a whole.

We’ve spoken out, time and again, for strong encryption without backdoors, recognizing that security is the foundation of privacy.

We’ve set new industry standards for data minimization, user control and on-device processing for everything from location data to your contacts and photos.

At the same time that we’ve led the way in features that keep you healthy and well, we’ve made sure that technologies like a blood-oxygen sensor and an ECG come with peace of mind that your health data stays yours.

And, last but not least, we are deploying powerful, new requirements to advance user privacy throughout the App Store ecosystem.

The first is a simple but revolutionary idea that we call the privacy nutrition label.

Every app — including our own — must share their data collection and privacy practices, information that the App Store presents in a way every user can understand and act on.

The second is called App Tracking Transparency. At its foundation, ATT is about returning control to users — about giving them a say over how their data is handled.

Users have asked for this feature for a long time. We have worked closely with developers to give them the time and resources to implement it. And we’re passionate about it because we think it has the great potential to make things better for everybody.

Because ATT responds to a very real issue.

Earlier today, we released a new paper called “A Day in the Life of Your Data.” It tells the story of how apps that we use every day contain an average of six trackers. This code often exists to surveil and identify users across apps, watching and recording their behavior.

In this case, what the user sees is not always what they get.

Right now, users may not know whether the apps they use to pass the time, to check in with their friends, or to find a place to eat, may in fact be passing on information about the photos they’ve taken, the people in their contact list, or location data that reflects where they eat, sleep or pray.

As the paper shows, it seems that no piece of information is too private or personal to be surveilled, monetized, and aggregated into a 360-degree view of your life. The end result of all of this is that you are no longer the customer, you’re the product.

When ATT is in full effect, users will have a say over this kind of tracking.

Some may well think that sharing this degree of information is worth it for more targeted ads. Many others, I suspect, will not, just as most appreciated it when we built a similar functionality into Safari limiting web trackers several years ago.

We see developing these kinds of privacy-centric features and innovations as a core responsibility of our work. We always have, we always will.

The fact is that the debate over ATT is a microcosm of a debate we have been having for a long time — one where our point of view is very clear.

Technology does not need vast troves of personal data, stitched together across dozens of websites and apps, in order to succeed. Advertising existed and thrived for decades without it. And we’re here today because the path of least resistance is rarely the path of wisdom.

If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are no choices at all, then it does not deserve our praise. It deserves reform.

We should not look away from the bigger picture.

At a moment of rampant disinformation and conspiracy theories juiced by algorithms, we can no longer turn a blind eye to a theory of technology that says all engagement is good engagement — the longer the better — and all with the goal of collecting as much data as possible.

Too many are still asking the question, “how much can we get away with?,” when they need to be asking, “what are the consequences?”

What are the consequences of prioritizing conspiracy theories and violent incitement simply because of their high rates of engagement?

What are the consequences of not just tolerating, but rewarding content that undermines public trust in life-saving vaccinations?

What are the consequences of seeing thousands of users join extremist groups, and then perpetuating an algorithm that recommends even more?

It is long past time to stop pretending that this approach doesn’t come with a cost — of polarization, of lost trust and, yes, of violence.

A social dilemma cannot be allowed to become a social catastrophe.

I think the past year, and certainly recent events, have brought home the risk of this for all of us — as a society, and as individuals as much as anything else.

Long hours spent cooped up at home, the challenge of keeping kids learning when schools are closed, the worry and uncertainty about what the future would hold, all of these things threw into sharp relief how technology can help — and how it can be used to harm.

Will the future belong to the innovations that make our lives better, more fulfilled and more human?

Or will it belong to those tools that prize our attention to the exclusion of everything else, compounding our fears and aggregating extremism, to serve ever-more-invasively-targeted ads over all other ambitions?

At Apple, we made our choice a long time ago.

We believe that ethical technology is technology that works for you. It’s technology that helps you sleep, not keeps you up. That tells you when you’ve had enough, that gives you space to create, or draw, or write or learn, not refresh just one more time. It’s technology that can fade into the background when you’re on a hike or going for a swim, but is there to warn you when your heart rate spikes or help you when you’ve had a nasty fall. And that all of this, always, puts privacy and security first, because no one needs to trade away the rights of their users to deliver a great product.

Call us naive. But we still believe that technology made by people, for people, and with people’s well-being in mind, is too valuable a tool to abandon. We still believe that the best measure of technology is the lives it improves.

We are not perfect. We will make mistakes. That’s what makes us human. But our commitment to you, now and always, is that we will keep faith with the values that have inspired our products from the very beginning. Because what we share with the world is nothing without the trust our users have in it.

To all of you who have joined us today, please keep pushing us all forward. Keep setting high standards that put privacy first. And take new and necessary steps to reform what is broken.

We’ve made progress together, and we must make more. Because the time is always right to be bold and brave in service of a world where, as Giovanni Buttarelli put it, technology serves people, and not the other way around.

Thank you very much.