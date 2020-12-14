Escribe tu búsqueda

Los cuatro principios de privacidad de Apple, según Craig Federighi

Alf 14 diciembre, 2020
La conferencia de Federighi está disponible en el vídeo de YouTube aquí incluido, pero asegúrate de que comienza en el minuto 49.

Estos son los cuatro principios clave sobre la privacidad que guían Apple.

  1. No recoger datos innecesarios.
  2. Procesar tantos datos como sea posible en el propio dispositivo.
  3. Dejar claro a los clientes qué datos se recogen y darles herramientas para controlar cómo se utilizan esos datos.
  4. Mantener los datos seguros utilizando herramientas de seguridad, incluyendo la integración única de hardware y software, característica de Apple. La seguridad es el pilar de la privacidad.

Federighi dijo que otras empresas “reúnen, venden y almacenan” tantos datos personales de clientes como sea posible, algo que Apple encuentra “inaceptable”.

