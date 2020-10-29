Escribe tu búsqueda

La app Clips de Apple recibe una actualización masiva

Alf 29 octubre, 2020
La app Clips, diseñada por Apple, es una aplicación para creación de videos divertida y fácil de usar, disponible para iPhone y iPad

En Clips 3.0, los usuarios obtienen:

  • Soporte para video vertical y horizontal, ya sea grabado en la aplicación o añadido desde la biblioteca de Fotos
  • Filtros, carteles, Títulos Superpuestos y Escenas de selfies actualizados que se pueden grabar en todos los nuevos tamaños
  • Realización de videos más rápida en iPhone con una pantalla de grabación simplificada que flota sobre el visor, además de navegadores de pantalla completa
  • Experiencia completamente nueva en iPad con soporte para orientación horizontal, Escribir a Mano con Apple Pencil y el uso de un ratón o trackpad
  • Video HDR con las cámaras traseras en todos los modelos de iPhone 12
  • Hoja para compartir rediseñada con vista previa de video y opciones para compartir en cualquier tamaño admitido
  • Ocho nuevos stickers listos para compartir en redes sociales, seis flechas y formas adicionales y 25 nuevas bandas sonoras para llevar la biblioteca de canciones libres de derechos a 100

Puedes descargar Clips 3 en la App Store

